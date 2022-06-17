The Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs Junior Legion team had a trio of games over the last week, falling to Sauk Centre on June 13 and picking up a sweep of Alexandria Red on June 16.
Sauk Centre scored a run in the top of the first inning, only for OTC to score a run in the home half, an RBI walk by Hunter Haugen. Sauk would then score three runs in the fourth inning and did not relinquish that lead, picking up a 7-4 win.
Owen Buehler took the loss for OTC. He pitched five innings, giving up seven runs on five hits and two Ks. Kale Misegades went 2-4 at the dish.
Looking to rebound, Ottertail picked up a pair of wins over Alex Red, 9-4 and 5-1.
In game one, Garrett Nelson produced a two-run triple to give OTC the early advantage in the first inning. Alex kepet things close until the Bulldogs scored four runs in the final frame. Garrett Kuhn-Rice and Owen Harig drove in runs during the inning.
Nelson, Haugen and Owen all had a pair of hits in the first contest. Gavin Pausch pitched all but one out in the game. He allowed four runs on four hits and one walk, while striking out five.
OTC scored all five of their runs in the first two innings of game two, including four in the second. Lane Dilly, Jayden Harig and Kuhn-Rice all delivered RBIs.
Dilly picked up the win, allowing just the run on one hit, with no walks and six Ks.
