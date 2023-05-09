Jyrkas leads Fergus girls at Park Rapids Invite

The Fergus Falls Otters girls golf team joined 12 other teams at the Headwaters Golf Course, in Park Rapids, on May 8. As a team, Fergus finished tied with Moorhead for second place (359), as Pequot Lakes claimed the team title (331).
Individually, Ana Jyrkas fired a 75 for medalist honors. It is the second meet-in-a-row that Jyrkas has finished in first place. Annie Mayer was also in the top ten, shooting an 85 and finishing in ninth.
“As a team, from players one through six, we had a really nice day,” commented Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “We saw improvement from all six players, which was great. Jyrkas and Mayer posted strong scores once again.”
Other Otter scores include: Olivia Jurgens 95, Hanna Bye 104, Ellie Bergren 104 and Shay Katzenmeyer 112.
“The girls were excited; they knew this was a meet that they needed to play well at, as there were several teams from our section playing today,” mentioned Jurgens. “They really did a nice job posting a solid team score. I’m really proud of the work the girls have been putting in this last week and over the weekend. We need to continue the hard work and be ready for good things to happen.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone