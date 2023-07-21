Keeping up with the Canes

The Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team picked up a pair of wins this past week, clinching the regular season title for the Countryside League in the process
Fergus Falls 14 - Detroit Lakes 0 (Seven innings)
On July 16, Carter Thielke spun a gem and the Canes scored all of their runs in two innings. Five would cross the plate in the home half of the second inning. Darin Stanislawski led off with a single and moved to third. Alex Hexum walked and a wild pitch scored Darin. Austin Stanislawski picked up an RBI single and later Sean McGuire picked up a pair of RBIs and scored on an error.
In the fifth inning, nine runs would score via six hits and three errors. Austin drove in two, Brandon Brown also drove in two and Owen Krueger had an RBI in the frame.
Thielke scattered seven hits, one walk and one hit batter over the seven innings. He also had seven strikeouts.
The Canes had 12 hits and left four men on, while DL had the three hits and left five on.
Austin was 2-4 with two runs and three driven in. Krueger was 3-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Fergus Falls 8 Dilworth Raildogs 5
The second game of the week, on July 19, was an eventful evening at Legion Field. Pregame food and beverages were provided for fans who then saw the Canes rally for the victory.
Dilworth came ready to play, as they scored all five of their runs in the top of the first inning.
Darin, Krueger and Pete Gaustad picked up RBIs in the home half of the first, as it was 5-3 after one inning.
Fergus would go on to score a lone run in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
Thielke singled in the second inning and came around to score on an error. In the third, three walks loaded the bases and a wild pitch tied the game at five all. The Canes would take the lead for good in the fourth, as Tosten Mann tripled and Darin picked up an RBI groundout. The following inning, it was Austin who tripled and came around to score on an Alex Hensch single.
The final run came in the eighth, as Darin doubled to drive in Mann.
“After a rough top of the first, D-Stan settled in and shut out the Raildogs for eight innings and the Canes chipped away at the lead,” observed Fergus coach Dave Johnson. “Canes played well again defensively, turning three double plays to keep the Raildogs from crossing home plate after the first.”
Hensch was 2-5 with an RBI. Mann finished 3-4, three runs and a triple.
Darin allowed 11 hits and four walks, with three of the five runs being earned.
Now at 10-3 overall and 9-0 in league play, the Canes wrap up the regular season with a pair of games over the weekend. At Breckenridge on July 21 and visiting Dent, on July 23.
