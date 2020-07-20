MacKenna Kehoe of Morris and Madisyn Missling of Henning have signed letters of intent to play softball for the M State Fergus Falls Spartans.
Kehoe is 2020 graduate of Morris Area High School. She was named all-conference honorable mention her junior year.
The Kehoe family has strong ties to the Fergus Falls campus. Her dad, Bill, was an outstanding football player for the Spartans in 1994 and 1995 and her uncle, Pat Kehoe, also excelled in football for the Spartans.
“Kenna is a very good athlete and comes from a very respected and well coached program,” Spartans head softball coach Steve King said. “She can play a number of positions, which we need, but she is also a very effective pitcher. In our division pitching depth is critical and she will definitely help us.”
“I know it’s been a difficult year for Kenna and the seniors coming out of high school, but it is also refreshing to have student-athletes looking to the future and be excited to attend college and play sports. MacKenna’s athletic ability, her personality and leadership are exactly what we need as we move forward. We are excited to have her,” King added.
Missling, a 2020 graduate of Henning High School, She graduated with honors and received the “Most Dedicated Player” award her junior year of softball for the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs.
“I really appreciate the fact that even though she lost her senior softball season, Madisyn still has the passion to compete. She can play different positions, but she wants the ball to pitch and she has been well coached. Every program starts with pitching and she wants to keep working to improve. Madisyn works hard, is very coachable and is a great addition to our program,” King said.
The NJCAA canceled the 2020 spring sports season just as the Spartans were practicing and preparing for an early season tournament. As of now, the NJCAA and M State Fergus Falls are very hopeful that a full spring sports season will be played in 2021.
“It was a tough spring for our student athletes at M State. Softball and baseball seasons were canceled, and the golf team lost out on an opportunity to compete in the national tournament. We are looking forward and fully expect to be competing in the spring of 2021” said King. “We have a strong advocate for sports in Dr. Brimhall, our college president. We know she is working on a solution that allows us to have our student athletes return to campus and get back to competing in our conference.”
The Spartans compete in the Southern Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. This division is very well respected nationally with two and sometimes three teams ranked in the NJCAA top 10 on a weekly basis.
“Our division is so competitive and that’s why it’s great to have Kenna and Madisyn join the Lady Spartans” said King. “We need their competitive leadership style to compete in a very good division.”
