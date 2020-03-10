MOORHEAD — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team celebrated winning the South Subsection 6A championship Monday as the Knights topped the Hancock Owls 68-47 at Concordia College.
The Knights came out ready to go as they built a 37-21 lead before halftime. West Central continued to keep its foot on the gas as it finished with 31 additional points.
“I was proud of the way we came out and took care of business from the start again tonight”, Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “We got a lead early and then weathered the storm midway through the second half. We always know basketball is a game of runs and Hancock is a scrappy team that we knew would try to make a run. Hats off to them for a very good season.”
Grant Beuckens led the Knights in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Jack Van Kempen (13) and Gage Staples (13) were also in double figures. Van Kempen also pulled down nine rebounds to lead West Central in rebounding.
The Knights were stellar from the free throw line as they made 14-of-16 shots.
The Knights will now return to Concordia College in Moorhead to take on the Henning Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday. In their lone regular season meeting this year, the Hornets defeated the Knights 68-62.
