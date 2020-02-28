EVANSVILLE — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team celebrated two things Thursday as the Knights defeated the Brandon-Evansville Chargers 71-42 and claimed the Pheasant Conference title.
With both teams at the top of the conference, the game was a highly-anticipated matchup. While it looked good on paper, the Knights jumped out to a 45-24 lead after a half of play.
West Central Area did not let Brandon-Evansville get into the game as they built a 37-point lead at one point in the second half and rode it to victory.
“We knew they had just won 10 of their last 11 games and had 18 wins on the year,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “They are a very good team so we are grateful that we were able play the way we did and secure the conference championship.”
The Knights continue to use a balanced attack on offense as Jack Van Kempen (14), Jacob Bright (13), Grant Beuckens (12) and Gage Staples (12) were all in double figures in scoring. Van Kempen finished with a double-double grabbing 10 boards, while Bright dished out eight assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.