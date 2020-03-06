BARRETT — The top-seeded West Central Area boys’ basketball team galloped past the visiting Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for a 89-53 victory in the Section 6A playoffs.
“It was a great crowd and fun playoff atmosphere,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Once again we had good balance and contributions from a lot of people. Besides the rebounding, the other big key was holding Alex Call who is averaging 25 ppg on the season to two points. Gage Staples and Jack VanKempen with the help of their teammates did a good job limiting any good looks for him.”
Leading the way for the Knights in scoring was Grant Beuckens with 23 poitns, while teammate Gage Staples (21), Jack VanKempen (13) and Tate Christenson (11) were all in double figures. VanKempen and Christenson would also record double-doubles as VanKempen had 10 rebounds and Christenson had 10 assists.
The Knights will now travel to the University of Minnesota - Morris to take on the Ashby Arrows at 1 p.m. Saturday.
