BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team pushed their record to 12-2 Monday as the Knights downed the visiting Hillcrest Comets 73-50.
"We played last Thursday and haven't practiced since due to the blizzard,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “This caused us to get off to a slow start due to sloppy footwork on the defensive end and some careless turnovers on the offensive end. We played much better as the game went on. We controlled dribblers better and made some sharp backdoor passes as well as a dominant rebounding effort."
Despite a slow start, the Knights would finish the game shooting 52% from the field (27-for-52) and winning the rebounding battle 37-26. The Comets would shoot 37% (19-for-52) and make six 3-pointers.
The Knights were led in scoring by Gage Staples and Grant Beuckens, both scoring 16 points. Jack Van Kempen recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Tate Christenson chimed in with 10 points.
Sam Brumfield was the lone Comets player in double figures with 11 points.
The Knights will continue their homestand as they welcome in Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley for a 7:30 p.m. tilt Friday. The Comets will head out on the road again to take on Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.