BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team saw strong play on the court lead to a 75-51 victory over Wheaton Friday.
“We had a big advantage inside tonight and as a team we had numerous good passes to take advantage of that”, Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Wheaton has been playing well and is a team that shoots the ball well. They controlled the pace in the first half as we only led 25-19, but we were able to control the pace in the second half scoring 50 points while holding them to 32.”
Jack Van Kempen led the Knights with a double-double scoring 16 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Gage Staples led the team in scoring with 22 points. Ryder Staples also chipped in 11 points in the win.
The Knights will now travel to take on Norman County East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
