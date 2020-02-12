TWIN VALLEY — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team held off the hosting Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 46-45 Tuesday.

The Titans jumped out to a 16-2 lead as they made six of their first seven shots. The Knights would recover before the break as they went to the locker room with a 27-19 lead.

“Things didn’t look very good at that point getting down that much to such a good team,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “But our guys have had poise all year and they never doubt themselves. There’s no panic and they methodically put on a good clinic of basketball the rest of the first half on a 25-3 run to take a 27-19 lead at halftime.”

The Titans would make a run to start the second half as they went up 36-30. But it would be West Central Area that won the game of runs as they outscored Norman County East 16-9 in the remaining minutes for the win.

The Knights were led in scoring by Jack VanKempen and Grant Beuckens as each dropped in a dozen, while Gage Staples chipped in 10 points in the win.

The Knights will return home to take on the Ortonville Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

