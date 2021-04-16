ELBOW LAKE — The West Central Area golf teams hosted Otter Tail Central, Hillcrest, Underwood, Ashby, Rothsay, Pillager and Border West in a home meet Thursday. The Knight boys would come away with a team victory, while the OTC girls’ team captured the girls team title.
The Knights shot a 337, followed by Hillcrest (369), Ashby (406), Border West (407), Pillager (420) and Rothsay (432). Underwood and OTC had incomplete team scores.
Underwood’s Trevor Swonger picked up medalist honors with a 77, while Hillcrest’s Joel Quam (80) took second and Grant Beuckens (80) of West Central Area finished third.
The Knights varsity scoring was rounded out by Mitch Dewey (84), Peyton Hanson (85) and Tate Christenson (88). Marshall Dewey (92) and Devon Benson (101) also competed for West Central Area.
In the girls’ meet, Celi Nelson of Ashby took home medalist honors with an 88. Otter Tail Central’s Ady Tisdahl (96) finished in second, while Audra Ewan (98) of Hillcrest finished third.
