ELBOW LAKE — The West Central Area boys’ golf team claimed the Quad County Conference title Monday as they won the conference championship at Tipsinah Mounds.
The Knights shot a team score of 334, 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Hillcrest (345). Rounding out the teams were Border West (369), Otter Tail Central (383), Ortonville (388), Pillager (392), Underwood (393) and Rothsay (418). Long Prairie-Browerivlle and Ashby each had individuals compete.
Leading the way for the Knights was Mitch Dewey with a 79. Grant Beuckens (83), Peyton Hanson (85) and Marshall Dewey (87) completed the team scoring, while Sam Hanson (92) and Tate Christenson (95) each carded scores for West Central Area.
Hillcrest’s Joel Quam won medalist honors with a 76. Rounding out the team scoring included Bryce Grabinski (82), Ben Christensen (88) and Micah Foss (97). Trey Carl (9) and Evan Olstad (104) also competed for the Comets.
Underwood’s top four included Trevor Swonger (77), Jaxson Swonger (96), Hudson Risbruite (107) and Landon Ecker (113), while OTC was represented by Carter Dilly (85), Nathan Hillman (94), Tanner Arndt (103) and Riley Bode (103).
For Rothsay, Conrad Stockinger led the team with a 97. Karter Jensen (105), Mason Kadel (107) and Sam Danielson (109) completed the team scoring, while Travis Shirley (127) carded an individual round.
Jacob Cook (90) and Ethan Johnsrud (99) competed for the Ashby in the meet.
