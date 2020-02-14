The West Central Area boys’ basketball team picked up its 19th and 20th wins Thursday and Friday as the Knights defeated Ortonville and Lac qui Parle Valley.
In Thursday’s matchup, the Knights would used 13 3-pointers to down Ortonville 81-40.
"We had a little team meeting and film session on the quality of our screens and our post-up efforts,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “When you cut and screen well and post up big to draw double teams, your shot quality is much better and as a result it led to high percentage shots and open looks from three. Our ball movement and team passing was at a high level. It was good 'team' basketball.”
Jack VanKempen led the team in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Brady Reeve (16) and Gage Staples (11) were both in double figures.
There would be no rest for the Knights as they were back on the court Friday against Lac qui Parle Valley. West Central Area carried over their dynamic shooting as they topped the Eagles 78-61.
The two teams would trade 3-pointers in the game as the Knights would make 16, while the Eagles dropped in 14 treys.
“LQPV is a good team that shot the ball well. I love how we are so calm under pressure and how we always respond,” Hunter said.
Reeve would lead the Knights in scoring with 20 points, while VanKempen and Staples each added 19 tallies. VanKempen woudl also record a double-double with 10 rebounds.
The Knights will now travel to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
