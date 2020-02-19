The West Central Area boys’ basketball rained down 3-point shots, making 16 treys on the way to an 85-29 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday.
The Knights would ride into halftime with a 51-14 lead. The Wolverines could not get footing in the second half as West Central finished the game with 34 points.
“I liked the energy we came out with tonight,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “I also liked how our bench played when they had a chance to play extended minutes tonight.”
Ryder Staples led West Central Area in scoring with 16 points, while teammates Jacob Bright (14), Grant Beuckens (14) and Jack Van Kempen (14) were all in double figures. Tate Christenson would lead the team in assists with nine.
Contributing to the Knights offensive success was 21 CGB turnovers and winning the battle of the boards 32-15.
The Knights will now travel to Concordia College in Moorhead to take on Park Christian at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
