BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team upended Morris Area 73-65 Saturday.

Grant Beuckens led the Knights with 21 points, while Jack VanKempen (16), Gage Staples (11) and Tate Christenson (10) were all in double figures.

The Knights will welcome in Parkers Prairie for a 7:30 p.m. showdown Tuesday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments