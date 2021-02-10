PARKERS PRAIRIE — With both teams battling throughout regulation, the West Central Area boys’ basketball team and the hosting Parkers Prairie Panthers would play into overtime. But after the extra session, it would be the visiting Knights that claimed a 57-51 win Tuesday.
The Panthers would go into the break up 28-23, but the Knights clawed their way back into the game and took a 45-42 lead. But as the time ticked away the score remained tied 49-49.
In the overtime period, the Knights worked their way to a six-point victory.
"We didn't shoot the ball well tonight,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. "A lot of that has to do with Parkers Prairie defense but we have to step up to the next level and be able to knock down those shots against better defenses. They also took it to us on the boards and we can't let that happen. We know against bigger teams we have to do an efficient job blocking out and gang rebound with all five guys."
The Knights placed three players in double figures in scoring with Brady Reeve (15), Ryder Staples (14) and Grant Beuckens (12).
The Knights will now return home to host Brandon-Evansville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
