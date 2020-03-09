MORRIS — The West Central Area boys’ basketball got an early jump on the Ashby Arrows in a Section 6A playoff game Saturday. The Knights would close out with a 73-55 victory at the University of Minnesota - Morris.
Building a 34-9 halftime lead, the Knights closed out the second half scoring 39 points and sealing the win.
"I thought we set the tone early in the game with our defense. I loved how our guys were ready to go from the start," said Knight Coach Kraig Hunter. "Everyone played very unselfish again getting assists on 20 of our 26 baskets. Rebounding and free throws are huge at playoff time and we were excellent in both. Very proud of our guys."
Brady Reeve led West Central Area in scoring with 17 points, while Tate Christenson (14), Grant Beuckens (14), Gage Staples (11) and Jack VanKempen (10) were all in double digits.
Ashby was led in scoring by Hunter Norby (14), while Jaden Norby (11), Noah Johnson (10) and Jacob Cook (10) were in double figures.
The Arrows finish the season with a 19-9 record.
The Knights will now take on the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Concordia College in Moorhead.
