BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team picked up a 52-48 victory over the top 20 ranked Hancock Owls Thursday.
“This game had a playoff atmosphere”, Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “We are extremely proud of our grit and effort against a team with so much height, athleticism, and multiple good shooters. Give credit to both teams. Both teams played hard in a competitive, fun game.”
Grant Beuckens would lead the Knights with 22 points and nine rebounds, while teammates Brady Reeve (14) and Tate Christenson (12) were also in double figures in scoring.
“Seniors stepping up in big games. All three of them had big moments in that game,” Hunter said.
The Knights will return home to take on Wheaton in a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday, Feb. 4.
