MORRIS — The West Central Area and Underwood girls’ basketball team had a back-and-forth battle Saturday as the two teams took the court against each other in the Pheasant Conference Showcase. The Knights would be the victor in the game as they defeated the Rockets 57-53.
West Central Area would gain the upperhand early in the first half, but Underwood would storm back to take a 26-25 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Knights looked as if they would pull away, holding an 11-point lead. The Rockets battled back and trailed by only three points with 12 seconds to play. But West Central would hold on to claim the win.
Lexi Bright led the Knights in scoring with 23 points, while Brynn Fernholz added 10 tallies.
No stats were reported for Underwood.
The Knights will travel to Twin Valley Tuesday to take on Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.