PERHAM — In a close battle, the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars outlasted the West Central Area girls’ basketball team 75-71 Tuesday in the Class A state quarterfinals.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the first half and built a nine-point lead. The Jaguars did not go away as they battled back before halftime to take their first lead of the game 34-33.
In the second half, the Jaguars looked as they would pull away as they built a lead. West Central Area did not throw in the towel as they battled back into the game and trailed by two points with under 30 seconds left to play. But with time winding down, the Knights were forced to foul and the Jaguars put the game away.
West Central Area was led in scoring by Lexi Bright with 23 points, while teammate Liz Rusten chipped in 14 points.
Abby Berge led the Jaguars with 27 points, while teammate Allisa Knight added 11 points of her own.
The Knights finish their season with a 17-6 record.
The Jaguars will advance to take on the winner of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s and Mayer Lutheran at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 at the Target Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.