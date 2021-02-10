BATTLE LAKE — An early deficit didn’t phase the visiting West Central Area girls’ basketball team Tuesday as the Knights handed the hosting Battle Lake Battlers a 70-55 loss.
Falling behind 19-8, the Knights climbed out of an early hole to go into the break holding a slim 35-33 lead. In the second half, the Knights continued to apply pressure to the Battlers and build their lead.
“The game did not start out as we planned it, but the determination and finding advantages put us on top tonight,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said.“There are definitely things we can clean up from the game, but it was a positive step.”
Lexi Bright led the Knights in scoring with 27 points, while teammate Elizabeth Rustan added 19 points. Claire Stark grabbed eight rebounds in the game for West Central Area.
The Battlers placed three players in double figures including Ady Tysdal (14), Grace VanErp (12) and Morgan Malone (10).
The Knights will return home to host undefeated Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Battlers will travel to take on Little Eight Conference rival Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
