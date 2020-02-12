TWIN VALLEY — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team would go on several early runs as the Knights defeated Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 62-42 Tuesday.
The Titans would build an early lead but a crucial 13-2 run put the game in the Knights court. West Central would go into the break with a 28-19 lead.
The Knights would carry over the momentum into the second half as they would trot toward the win.
“This game shows us what we can do if we rebound the ball aggressively,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said.
Lexi Bright led West Central Area in scoring with 19 points, while teammates Brynn Fernhold (14) and Hailey Bennett (13) were both in double figures.
The Knights will continue on the road as they take on Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
