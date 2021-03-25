The West Central Area girls' basketball team cut the nets down in Fergus Falls Thursday as the Knights defeated the Henning Hornets 64-53 to win the Section 6A title and advance to the Class A state tournament.
The Knights came out ready to play against the experienced Hornets as they forced several shots and took advantage of their second-chance opportunities. West Central went into halftime holding a 36-29 lead.
In the second half, the two teams continued to battle but it would be the Knights that outscored the Hornets down the stretch and secure the victory.
Lexi Bright led the Knights in scoring with 21 points, 15 coming off 3-pointers, while teammate Claire Stark finished the game with 19 points and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. West Central Area also received 32 points from their bench players and in the game.
The Hornets were led in scoring by Ellie Dague with 15. Dague would leave the game with an ankle injury with 7 minutes remaining in the second half. Teammate Kylie Fredrick was also in double figures with 13 points. Henning was 17-for-25 from the free throw line.
The Hornets finished their season with a 20-2 record.
The Knights advance to the Class A quarterfinal round Tuesday at 7 p.m. with site and opponent to be determined Saturday. West Central Area will be placed in the North pod which features Sections 5-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.