BARRETT — Holding a 31-point halftime lead, the hosting West Central Area girls’ basketball team cruised to a 66-19 victory over Ortonville Friday.

The Knights took a commanding lead in the first half as they led 30-1 at one point before going into the break up 41-10. The Trojans never got into the game as they scored nine points in the second half.

“Tonight the girls really put in solid effort on defense and we threw new twists at them and it was exciting to see,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. “If we can continue to apply that amount of effort this season could be extremely fun.”

Lexi Bright led the way for the Knights in scoring with 33 points, while teammate Claire Starck chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.

The Knights will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to take on Wheaton at 7:30 p.m.

 

