Knight golfers shoot low, but finish second to Lakers

The all conference team is as follows, left to right: Camden Helgeson-Montevideo, Peyton Hanson-WCA, Mitch Dewey-WCA, Ryan Tolifson-Benson, Sam Hanson-WCA, Marshall Dewey-WCA, Blake Nelson-Minnewaska, Zach Gugisberg-Minnewaska, Riley Larson-Minnewaska, Thatcher Sherlin-Minnewaska, Logan Schad-Melrose, Charlie Hanson-Morris and Mason Erickson-Morris.
The West Central Area Knights and Minnewaska Lakers battled back and forth all year in the year long West Central Conference race. It came down to the last few holes of the last regular season meet at Pomme de Terre Golf Club in Morris with Minnewaska coming out on top with a 151 edging the Knights with a 156. Morris came in third with a 165, followed by Benson 172, Montevideo 173, Sauk Centre 188, Melrose 189 and BOLD 201.
"We shot our second lowest nine hole score of the year on a course we've never played that has some tough golf holes," Knights coach Kraig Hunter said. "I was proud of the way our guys played. Minnewaska had two players both shoot two-under 34's. That is tough to beat. I've always said in any sport 'play hard, play smart, play together and if you do those things and still get beat, you have to shake their hand and tip your hat to them.’ Our kids battled hard, they played smart golf and I'm proud of the close team bond they have. They're a bunch of really good kids. Congratulations to Minnewaska. Those were some impressive rounds."
The Knights were solid throughout their lineup. Mitch Dewey shot a 37, Marshall Dewey 38, Peyton Hanson 40, Sam Hanson 41, Cam Anderson 43, Brett Amundson 43 and Cole Anderson 48.
The Lakers top four scores were RIley Larson 34, Zach Gugisberg 34, Blake Nelson 41, Thatcher Sherlin 42.
Top Individuals were:
1st - Larson, Minnewaska 34 and Gugisberg, Minnewaska 34
3rd - Mitch , WCA 37 and Charlie Larson, Morris 37
5th - Marshall, WCA 38, and Ryan Tollifso, Benson 38
7th - Peyton, WCA 40
8th - Sam, WCA 41 and Nelson, Minnewaska 41
WCC All-Conference
Following the meet, the boys WCC All-Conference Awards were presented for the top 13 golfers throughout the season. The Knights and Lakers both had four players make the all-conference team. The Knights were Mitch, Marshall, Sam and Peyton.
Charlie Hanson of Morris was the conference MVP with an under par scoring average of 34.83.
