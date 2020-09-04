PELICAN RAPIDS — The West Central Area Knights cross country teams showed up for their second meet of the season as Lexi Bright and Kyle Schill both won the varsity races with their entourage right behind them.
Bright was followed by Taylor Bennett (second), Terina Blascyk (third), Alexa Blume (fourth), Halle Foslien (fifth), Liz Rustan (sixth), Chloe Larue (ninth) and Sydney Ulrich (10th).
“Our plan was to get the girls more experience running as a pack and to hold on to the pace as long as possible so we accomplished that, winning the meet versus Pelican Rapids and Bertha-Hewitt,” Knights head coach John Van Kempen said. “The boys had a similar strategy.”
Following Schill was Kade Runge (second), Alex Salwasser (third), Shad Swanson (fourth), Reubens Swanson (fifth), Peyton Hanson (seventh) and Dane Anderson (ninth). The boys also won versus the competition.
The junior varsity boys, junior high boys and junior high girls also dominated. Roman Mihailovschi took the junior varsity race followed by Isaac Kreft (second), Eli Bergman (third) and Tyler Biss (fourth). The junior high boys were paced by Aaron Bill (second), Sam Hanson (third), Carter Kjesbo (fourth), Ben Bye (sixth) and Simon Moritz (ninth).
The junior high girls’ Macy Grosz won with teammates Mya Foslien (third), Nora Anderson (fourth), Blaire Reuter (fifth), Brooklyn Strobel (seventh), Whitney Blume (eighth), Izzy Strunk (10th), Lily Mahoney (11th) and Stephanie Reeve (13th).
We have been working hard in practice for three weeks and we have high expectations for the kids. So to actually get to see the rewards of their efforts was great in Pelican Rapids. We’ve always liked how the kids compete when the gun fires.
