GROVE CITY — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wresting team fell for the first time this season as they dropped a dual against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45-24 and to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43-25 Thursday.
Anthony Sykora (152 pounds), Jordan Lohse (160) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182) recorded two wins in the triangular.
The Knights will look to get back to their winning ways as they travel to Wadena-Deer Creek to take on the Wolverines and the Breckenridge Cowboys at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) 45, West Central Area-Ashby-
Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 24
106: Brett DeRoo (BBE) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Fall 1:31) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Ethan Mueller (BBE) (Dec 5-0) 120: Ryan Jensen (BBE) over Adam Lohse (WCAA) (Fall 0:54) 126: Walker Bents (BBE) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (Fall 2:03) 132: Wyatt Engen (BBE) over (WCAA) (For.) 138: Tyler Jensen (BBE) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (Fall 0:23) 145: Blaine Fischer (BBE) over Dierk Goeden (WCAA) (Fall 0:18) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over (BBE) (For.) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Maximus Hanson (BBE) (Dec 10-4) 170: Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) over Kade Olson (WCAA) (Dec 7-1) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Cooper Wold (BBE) (Fall 0:37) 195: Mark Jenniges (BBE) over Beau Robinson (WCAA) (Dec 6-0) 220: Carson Gilbert (BBE) over Colton Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 1-0) 285: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) over Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) (Fall 4:06)
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (ACGC) 43, West Central Area-Ashby-
Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 25
106: Trey Schmidt (ACGC) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 8-5) 113: Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) over Mason Richter (WCAA) (MD 15-2) 120: Jevon Williams (ACGC) over Adam Lohse (WCAA) (Fall 1:38) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Morgan Kidd (ACGC) (Fall 0:45) 132: Cole Holien (ACGC) over (WCAA) (For.) 138: Hayden Straumann (ACGC) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (Fall 1:20) 145: Brady Holien (ACGC) over Dierk Goeden (WCAA) (Fall 0:23) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Mason Studemann (ACGC) (MD 13-1) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Jake Mortensen (ACGC) (Dec 7-2) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Logan Straumann (ACGC) (Dec 5-3) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Jaxon Behm (ACGC) (Fall 0:19) 195: Taylor Fester (ACGC) over Beau Robinson (WCAA) (Fall 4:53) 220: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over Terrell Renne (ACGC) (Dec 1-0) 285: Logan Sherwood (ACGC) over Austin Mattson (WCAA) (Fall 1:10)
