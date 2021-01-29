GROVE CITY — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wresting team fell for the first time this season as they dropped a dual against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45-24 and to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43-25 Thursday.

Anthony Sykora (152 pounds), Jordan Lohse (160) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182) recorded two wins in the triangular.

The Knights will look to get back to their winning ways as they travel to Wadena-Deer Creek to take on the Wolverines and the Breckenridge Cowboys at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) 45, West Central Area-Ashby-

Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 24

106: Brett DeRoo (BBE) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Fall 1:31) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Ethan Mueller (BBE) (Dec 5-0) 120: Ryan Jensen (BBE) over Adam  Lohse (WCAA) (Fall 0:54) 126: Walker Bents (BBE) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (Fall 2:03) 132: Wyatt Engen (BBE) over   (WCAA) (For.) 138: Tyler Jensen (BBE) over Ashton  Danner (WCAA) (Fall 0:23) 145: Blaine Fischer (BBE) over Dierk  Goeden (WCAA) (Fall 0:18) 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAA) over   (BBE) (For.) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Maximus Hanson (BBE) (Dec 10-4) 170: Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) over Kade Olson (WCAA) (Dec 7-1) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Cooper Wold (BBE) (Fall 0:37) 195: Mark Jenniges (BBE) over Beau  Robinson (WCAA) (Dec 6-0) 220: Carson Gilbert (BBE) over Colton  Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 1-0) 285: Justin  Blascyk (WCAA) over Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) (Fall 4:06)

 

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (ACGC) 43, West Central Area-Ashby-

Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 25

106: Trey Schmidt (ACGC) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 8-5) 113: Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) over Mason Richter (WCAA) (MD 15-2) 120: Jevon Williams (ACGC) over Adam  Lohse (WCAA) (Fall 1:38) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Morgan Kidd (ACGC) (Fall 0:45) 132: Cole Holien (ACGC) over   (WCAA) (For.) 138: Hayden Straumann (ACGC) over Ashton  Danner (WCAA) (Fall 1:20) 145: Brady  Holien (ACGC) over Dierk  Goeden (WCAA) (Fall 0:23) 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAA) over Mason Studemann (ACGC) (MD 13-1) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Jake Mortensen (ACGC) (Dec 7-2) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Logan Straumann (ACGC) (Dec 5-3) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Jaxon  Behm (ACGC) (Fall 0:19) 195: Taylor  Fester (ACGC) over Beau  Robinson (WCAA) (Fall 4:53) 220: Colton  Lindquist (WCAA) over Terrell Renne (ACGC) (Dec 1-0) 285: Logan  Sherwood (ACGC) over Austin Mattson (WCAA) (Fall 1:10)

Load comments