BARRETT — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team opened its season with a home triangular, picking up victories over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43-18 and Breckenridge 69-9.
Mason Richter (113 pounds), Adam Lohse (120), Solomon Wales (126), Ashton Danner (138), Dierk Goeden (145), Anthony Sykora (152), Jordan Lohse (160), Kade Olson (170) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182) each won both their matches in the triangular.
The Knights will host United North Central and Staple-Motley in a triangular Tuesday at 5 p.m.
WCAABE 43, D-G-F 18
106: Carter Lohse (WCAABE) over Gabe Schmitz (DGF) (Dec 7-4); 113: Mason Richter (WCAABE) over TJ Fuller (DGF) (Dec 7-2); 120: Adam Lohse (WCAABE) over Austin Lenhart (DGF) (MD 12-4); 126: Solomon Wales (WCAABE) over Roy Rude (DGF) (Dec 10-4); 132: Camden Mustachia (DGF) over Grant Lindquist (WCAABE) (Dec 9-6); 138: Ashton Danner (WCAABE) over Dawson Zutz (DGF) (Fall 3:23); 145: Dierk Goeden (WCAABE) over Colton Zutz (DGF) (Dec 8-6); 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAABE) over Casey Macziewski (DGF) (Fall 0:49); 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAABE) over Caleb Johnson (DGF) (Fall 0:26); 170: Kade Olson (WCAABE) over Logan Johnson (DGF) (Dec 7-3); 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAABE) over Thomas Thureen (DGF) (Fall 1:09); 195: Preston Johnson (DGF) over Beau Robinson (WCAABE) (Fall 5:09); 220: Hunter Fischer (DGF) over Colton Lindquist (WCAABE) (Dec 3-1); 285: Blake Cota (DGF) over Justin Blascyk (WCAABE) (Fall 3:06).
WCAABE 69, Breckenridge 9
106: Matt Noll (BREC) over Carter Lohse (WCAABE) (Dec 4-0); 113: Mason Richter (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 120: Adam Lohse (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 126: Solomon Wales (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 132: Grant Lindquist (WCAABE) over Alex Martel (BREC) (Fall 3:25); 138: Ashton Danner (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 145: Dierk Goeden (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAABE) over Aidan Ruddy (BREC) (Dec 10-3); 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 170: Kade Olson (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 195: Beau Robinson (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 220: Daniel Erlandson (BREC) over Justin Blascyk (WCAABE) (Fall 1:53); 285: Colton Lindquist (WCAABE) over Wyatt Differding (BREC) (Fall 2:17).
