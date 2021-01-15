BARRETT — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team opened its season with a home triangular, picking up victories over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43-18 and Breckenridge 69-9.

Mason Richter (113 pounds), Adam Lohse (120), Solomon Wales (126), Ashton Danner (138), Dierk Goeden (145), Anthony Sykora (152), Jordan Lohse (160), Kade Olson (170) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182) each won both their matches in the triangular.

The Knights will host United North Central and Staple-Motley in a triangular Tuesday at 5 p.m.

 

WCAABE 43, D-G-F 18

106: Carter Lohse (WCAABE) over Gabe Schmitz (DGF) (Dec 7-4); 113: Mason Richter (WCAABE) over TJ Fuller (DGF) (Dec 7-2); 120: Adam  Lohse (WCAABE) over Austin Lenhart (DGF) (MD 12-4); 126: Solomon Wales (WCAABE) over Roy Rude (DGF) (Dec 10-4); 132: Camden Mustachia (DGF) over Grant Lindquist (WCAABE) (Dec 9-6); 138: Ashton  Danner (WCAABE) over Dawson Zutz (DGF) (Fall 3:23); 145: Dierk  Goeden (WCAABE) over Colton Zutz (DGF) (Dec 8-6); 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAABE) over Casey Macziewski (DGF) (Fall 0:49); 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAABE) over Caleb Johnson (DGF) (Fall 0:26); 170: Kade Olson (WCAABE) over Logan Johnson (DGF) (Dec 7-3); 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAABE) over Thomas Thureen (DGF) (Fall 1:09); 195: Preston Johnson (DGF) over Beau  Robinson (WCAABE) (Fall 5:09); 220: Hunter Fischer (DGF) over Colton  Lindquist (WCAABE) (Dec 3-1); 285: Blake Cota (DGF) over Justin  Blascyk (WCAABE) (Fall 3:06).

 

WCAABE 69, Breckenridge 9

106: Matt Noll (BREC) over Carter Lohse (WCAABE) (Dec 4-0); 113: Mason Richter (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 120: Adam  Lohse (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 126: Solomon Wales (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 132: Grant Lindquist (WCAABE) over Alex Martel (BREC) (Fall 3:25); 138: Ashton  Danner (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 145: Dierk  Goeden (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAABE) over Aidan Ruddy (BREC) (Dec 10-3); 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 170: Kade Olson (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 195: Beau  Robinson (WCAABE) over John Doe (BREC) (For.); 220: Daniel Erlandson (BREC) over Justin  Blascyk (WCAABE) (Fall 1:53); 285: Colton  Lindquist (WCAABE) over Wyatt Differding (BREC) (Fall 2:17).

 

