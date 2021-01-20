The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team picked up a sweep in Tuesday’s triangular against United North Central (48-18) and Staples-Motley (63-15).
Carter Lohse (106 pound), Mason Richter (113), Nathaniel Kisgen (182), Beau Robinson (195) and Colton Lindquist (220) all won both matches by pinfall.
The Knights will now travel to Barnesville for a triangular against the Trojans and Frazee at 5 p.m. Thursday.
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 48, United North Central Warriors (UNCW) 18.
106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Fordyce Johnson (UNCW) (Fall 4:39) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Zack Davidson (UNCW) (Fall 0:11) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Zach Hendrickson (UNCW) (Dec 6-0) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Hunter Skaro (UNCW) (Dec 10-3) 132: Ethan Hendrickson (UNCW) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Fall 0:49) 138: Dylan Rasmussen (UNCW) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (Dec 8-3) 145: Hank Tellers (UNCW) over Dierk Goeden (WCAA) (Dec 8-6) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Eion Ness (UNCW) (Dec 7-1) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Dakota Meech (UNCW) (Dec 10-3) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over John Doe (UNCW) (For.) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Logan Torma (UNCW) (Fall 0:44) 195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over Cooper Hasbargen (UNCW) (Fall 4:51) 220: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over Mason Kipka (UNCW) (Fall 0:23) 285: Marcus Peterson (UNCW) over Austin Mattson (WCAA) (Fall 4:25).
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 63, Staples-Motley (STMO) 15
106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Chase Mikel (STMO) (Fall 4:09) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Aidan Winter (STMO) (Fall 0:20) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Owen Winter (STMO) (Fall 0:10) 126: Colby Tappe (STMO) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (Fall 1:29) 132: Jason Trantina (STMO) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 6-3) 138: Ashton Danner (WCAA) over Dalton Wells (STMO) (Fall 2:18) 145: Conner Dobson (STMO) over Dierk Goeden (WCAA) (Fall 1:57) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over John Doe (STMO) (For.) 160: Kade Olson (WCAA) over John Doe (STMO) (For.) 170: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Logen Weite (STMO) (Dec 4-2) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Sam Jennissen (STMO) (Fall 1:29) 195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over Hunter Martin (STMO) (Fall 2:49) 220: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over Alex Giza (STMO) (Fall 0:33) 285: Austin Mattson (WCAA) over Cole Winkels (STMO) (Fall 3:05).
