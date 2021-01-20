The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team picked up a sweep in Tuesday’s triangular against United North Central (48-18) and Staples-Motley (63-15).

Carter Lohse (106 pound), Mason Richter (113), Nathaniel Kisgen (182), Beau Robinson (195) and Colton Lindquist (220) all won both matches by pinfall.

The Knights will now travel to Barnesville for a triangular against the Trojans and Frazee at 5 p.m. Thursday.

 

West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 48, United North Central Warriors (UNCW) 18.

106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Fordyce Johnson (UNCW) (Fall 4:39) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Zack Davidson (UNCW) (Fall 0:11) 120: Adam  Lohse (WCAA) over Zach Hendrickson (UNCW) (Dec 6-0) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Hunter  Skaro (UNCW) (Dec 10-3) 132: Ethan  Hendrickson (UNCW) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Fall 0:49) 138: Dylan Rasmussen (UNCW) over Ashton  Danner (WCAA) (Dec 8-3) 145: Hank Tellers (UNCW) over Dierk  Goeden (WCAA) (Dec 8-6) 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAA) over Eion Ness (UNCW) (Dec 7-1) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Dakota  Meech (UNCW) (Dec 10-3) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over John Doe (UNCW) (For.) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Logan Torma (UNCW) (Fall 0:44) 195: Beau  Robinson (WCAA) over Cooper Hasbargen (UNCW) (Fall 4:51) 220: Colton  Lindquist (WCAA) over Mason Kipka (UNCW) (Fall 0:23) 285: Marcus Peterson (UNCW) over Austin Mattson (WCAA) (Fall 4:25).

West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 63, Staples-Motley (STMO) 15

106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Chase Mikel (STMO) (Fall 4:09) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Aidan Winter (STMO) (Fall 0:20) 120: Adam  Lohse (WCAA) over Owen Winter (STMO) (Fall 0:10) 126: Colby Tappe (STMO) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (Fall 1:29) 132: Jason  Trantina (STMO) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 6-3) 138: Ashton  Danner (WCAA) over Dalton Wells (STMO) (Fall 2:18) 145: Conner Dobson (STMO) over Dierk  Goeden (WCAA) (Fall 1:57) 152: Anthony  Sykora (WCAA) over John Doe (STMO) (For.) 160: Kade Olson (WCAA) over John Doe (STMO) (For.) 170: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Logen Weite (STMO) (Dec 4-2) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Sam  Jennissen (STMO) (Fall 1:29) 195: Beau  Robinson (WCAA) over Hunter Martin (STMO) (Fall 2:49) 220: Colton  Lindquist (WCAA) over Alex Giza (STMO) (Fall 0:33) 285: Austin Mattson (WCAA) over Cole Winkels (STMO) (Fall 3:05).

 

Load comments