WADENA — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team claimed a sweep in Tuesday’s triangular against Breckenridge (66-9) and Wadena-Deer Creek (69-6).
The Knights picked up multiple wins via forfeiture in both duals. WCA’s Anthony Sykora picked up two pinfall victories at 152 pounds.
The Knights will travel to Marshall for another triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday.
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 66, Breckenridge (BREC) 9
106: Matt Noll (BREC) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 6-0) 113: Sam Olson (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 132: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 138: Ashton Danner (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 145: Dierk Goeden (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Aidan Ruddy (BREC) (Fall 2:50) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Grant Davis (BREC) (Fall 0:26) 182: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 195: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over (BREC) (For.) 220: Wyatt Differding (BREC) over Justin Blascyk (WCAA) (Dec 4-2) 285: Daniel Erlandson (BREC) over Colton Lindquist (WCAA) (Dec 7-5)
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 69, Wadena-Deer Creek (WDC) 6
106: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 5-2) 113: Sam Olson (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.) 132: Ezekiel Sieckert (WCAA) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 0:52) 138: John Doe (WDC) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (Dec 8-1) 145: Dierk Goeden (WCAA) over Simon Snyder (WDC) (Dec 5-2) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Nicholas Manselle (WDC) (Fall 0:13) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Seth Stroeing (WDC) (Fall 1:35) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Koby Endres (WDC) (Fall 0:25) 182: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.) 195: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.) 220: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.) 285: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) over (WDC) (For.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.