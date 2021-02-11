BATTLE LAKE — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team picked up a dual victory over the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs 63-13 Thursday.
The Knights Carter Lohse (106 pounds), Mason Richter (113), Adam Lohse (120), Solomon Wales (126), Anthony Sykora (152), Nathaniel Kisgen (182), Beau Robinson (195), Colton Lindquist (220) and Justin Blacyk (285) all won their matches by fall.
The Knights will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to Wheaton to take on Border West and Canby starting at 6:15 p.m. The Bulldogs will travel to participate in a triangular at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 63, Otter Tail Central Bulldogs (OCB) 13
106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Levi Evavold (OCB) (Fall 0:45) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over Collin Tierney (OCB) (Fall 1:31) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over Cayden Dittberner (OCB) (Fall 0:51) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Ryan Despard (OCB) (Fall 1:45) 132: Brien Poser (OCB) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Fall 0:45) 138: Reed Leabo (OCB) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (MD 12-3) 145: Logan Schleske (OCB) over Reubens Swanson (WCAA) (Dec 2-1) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Brennen Volkmann (OCB) (Fall 2:43) 160: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Jaxon Rich (OCB) (TF 16-1 0:00) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Brock Hasling (OCB) (MD 12-3) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Tristan Evavold (OCB) (Fall 2:41) 195: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over Murphy Despard (OCB) (Fall 2:38) 220: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over Kale Rich (OCB) (Fall 1:08) 285: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) over Jonny Fielding (OCB) (Fall 3:54)
