BARRETT — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team claimed a sweep over Crookston (45-29) and Benson (63-14) Tuesday.
Carter Lohse (106 pounds), Reubens Swanson (145), Anthony Sykora (152), Kade Olson (160), Colton Lindquist (220, 285) each picked up two wins in the meet.
The Knights will now travel to Battle Lake for a dual against Otter Tail Central at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 45, Crookston (CROO) 29
106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over (CROO) (For.) 113: Nolan Dans (CROO) over Mason Richter (WCAA) (Fall 4:40) 120: Carter Coauette (CROO) over Adam Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 5-0) 126: Ethan Bowman (CROO) over Solomon Wales (WCAA) (MD 9-0) 132: Zach Brown (CROO) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Fall 1:01) 138: Cameron Weiland (CROO) over Ashton Danner (WCAA) (Fall 4:47) 145: Reubens Swanson (WCAA) over Braxton Volker (CROO) (Fall 2:14) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Spencer Ness (CROO) (Fall 0:18) 160: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Hunter Knutson (CROO) (Dec 6-0) 170: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Cade Coauette (CROO) (Fall 0:34) 182: Beau Robinson (WCAA) over Cade Deleon (CROO) (Fall 2:24) 195: Ethan Boll (CROO) over Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) (MD 13-3) 220: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over Layten Fuentes (CROO) (Fall 1:03) 285: Justin Blascyk (WCAA) over Hunter Kresl (CROO) (Fall 3:14)
West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 63, Benson (BENS) 14
106: Carter Lohse (WCAA) over Max Nygaard (BENS) (Fall 1:19) 113: Mason Richter (WCAA) over (BENS) (For.) 120: Adam Lohse (WCAA) over (BENS) (For.) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over (BENS) (For.) 132: Grant Lindquist (WCAA) over Colby Hogrefe (BENS) (Dec 11-4) 138: Ashton Danner (WCAA) over Preston Mcgee (BENS) (Fall 2:38) 145: Reubens Swanson (WCAA) over Nick Bolduc (BENS) (Fall 1:37) 152: Anthony Sykora (WCAA) over Adam Koosman (BENS) (Fall 4:42) 160: Kade Olson (WCAA) over (BENS) (For.) 170: Adam Zosel (BENS) over Trent Koloski (WCAA) (Fall 1:07) 182: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over John Doe (BENS) (Fall 0:12) 195: Thomas Dineen (BENS) over Beau Robinson (WCAA) (TF 23-8 0:00) 220: Alden Syltie (BENS) over Justin Blascyk (WCAA) (Dec 4-0) 285: Colton Lindquist (WCAA) over (BENS) (For.)
