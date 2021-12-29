PELICAN RAPIDS — The WCA Knights built a 52-6 halftime lead in a 77-25 win over the Underwood Rockets on Wednesday in the Pelican Rapids Holiday Classic.
The Knights shot 58% (32-55) and hit 40% of their threes (8-20) and made 5-8 free throws. The Rockets made 8-33 from the field for 24% and made 2-12 threes and 7-13 free throws. The Knights held a 39-15 advantage on the boards and forced 29 Rocket turnovers.
Leaders for the Knights were Jacob Strunk (12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), Ryder Staples (11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), Cam Anderson (10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals), Cole Anderson (10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals), Brayden Stark (9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Mitch Dewey (7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Bryce Kjesbo (6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 assists), Roman Mihailovschi (6 points, 2 steals and 1 assist), Isaac Kreft (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist), Peyton Hanson (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Tyler Biss (2 points, 3 rebounds 1 assist), Brett Amundson (1 rebound, 1 steal) and Brady Lindquist (1 rebound).
Scoring for the Rockets were Drew Evavold (6), Jayden Harig (5), Kaleb Hammes (4), Evan Lundgren (3), Owen Harig (3), Gavin Paasch (2), Cole Peterson (1), and Hudson Risbrudt (1).
The Knights will now advance to the next round of the tournament Thursday (Dec. 30) at a time and against an opponent to be determined.
123021-sports-hockey-ffb
Otters boys’ hockey crush New Ulm 7-2
The Otters boys’ hockey team put on a scoring clinic in the first round of the Fergus Falls Holiday Hockey Classic Tuesday, defeating New Ulm 7-2 to improve to 8-2 on the year.
“It was a solid team effort from the start of the game. Michael (DeBrito), Isaac (Johnson) and Carter (Thielke) had a strong game, moved the puck well and created lots of opportunities,” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue. “Colin Becker scored his first varsity goal for our first goal of the game and that got us going.”
The Otters were led offensively by Johnson and Thielke as they both contributed two goals apiece to the victory while Becker, De Brito, Josh Gulden, Kellen Stenstrom and Jack Albrecht each netted one. Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson stopped 16 of 18 shots on goal.
The Otters will now face off against Kittson County Central on Wednesday (Dec. 29) at 4 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone