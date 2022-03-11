The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team defeated the New London-Spicer Wildcats 54-44 on Thursday night. The win advances WCA to the Section 3AA North Sub-Section championship game against the Morris Area Tigers on Mar. 12.
The Knights scrappy defense shined again holding the Wildcats to 4-19 from three-point land and 16-45 for 36% overall. The Knights converted 18-35 for 51% and hit 36% of their three-pointers, going 5-14. Both teams had 11 turnovers.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, “What an amazing defensive performance by our kids again. Our coaching staff is so proud of the mental toughness and grit they play with. We’ve told them all year they win with defense and once they start hitting threes and free throws we are going to be a good team. It’s been fun to watch them grow and play with that free flowing confidence and shoot the ball well now along with their defense.”
Scoring for the Knights were Cole Anderson with 18, Cam Anderson had 17, Jacob Strunk 9, Ryder Staples 8 points and Bryce Kjesbo 2.
“Nasir Dotts, Roman Mihailovschi and Mitch Dewey didn’t score but they were all key factors in our defensive performance in the game,” said Hunter.
