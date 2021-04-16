HENNING — Despite morning weather, the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs baseball team kicked off their 2021 season Thursday as they hosted the West Central Area Knights. The visiting Knights struck early and closed out with a 5-1 victory.
"Both Kayne Cameron and Chris Rinicker threw really well tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “Of the five runs we gave up, only two were earned and even those could have been prevented situationally."
Cameron took the loss pitching five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and struck out five. Rinicker pitched the final two innings.
Colton Lindquest got the win on the mound for the Knights going four innings, striking out one and allowing a hit. Camden Anderson got the save for West Central as he pitched the final three innings.
Wyatt Severson, Hunter Haugen, Joey Kupfer and Owen Buehler each had a hit for the Bulldogs, while Ashton Danner, Camden Anderson and Jordan Lohse each had multiplied hits for the Knights.
The Knights will return home to host New York Mills in a doubleheader Monday at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs will travel to take on the Sebeka Trojans at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
