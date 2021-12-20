MORRIS — The No. 4 state-ranked Tigers boys’ basketball team was clicking on all cylinders on Friday night in Morris in a 72-48 win over the West Central Area Knights.The Tigers hit 26-48 shots for 54% and made 9 of 14 threes for 64%. All-state 6-foot-8-inch center Jackson Loge scored his 2,000th career point early in the game and finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. The TIgers’ Thomas Tiernan scored a game high 19 points hitting five 3-pointers.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "We caught Morris at their best. They were ready to play us. It's one thing to have to contend with Jackson Loge, but they hit six of their first seven threes. It's a pick your poison, helpless feeling. I thought we rebounded well tonight on the defensive end if they did miss and we were doing some good things on offense, but couldn't get our shots to fall. They are a really good team when they play like that."
The Knights only hit 16-52 shots for 31% and only 6-20 threes for 30% along with 6-10 free throws. The Tigers hit 11-18 free throws.
Scoring for Morris was Tiernan (19), Loge (17), Cole Wente (10), Tyler Berlinger (8), Durgin Decker (7), Brandon Jergenson (5), Sam Kleinwalterrink (5), and Kyle Fehr (1).
Scoring for the Knights were Ryder Staples (10), Nas Dotts (10), Cole Anderson (9), Cam Anderson (5), Jacob Strunk (4), Bryce Kjesbo (3) and Mitch Dewey (3).
Leading rebounders were Cole Anderson with seven and Staples with six. Cam Anderson led the team with four assists and Nas Dotts had three.
The Tigers move to 6-0 and the Knights fall to 4-1. WCA will be back on the court Tuesday in Fergus Falls as they take on Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m.
