BARRETT —The West Central Area Knights boys’ basketball team built a 46-18 halftime lead against the Staples-Motley Cardinals on Tuesday night in Barrett enroute to a 69-42 win.
Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said, "Our defensive pressure was very good tonight. We were very active and totally disrupted their offense in the first half. When we had the ball, they tried man-to-man and zone against us and I felt we moved the ball very well in both, getting assists on many of our baskets. We got to play all 14 players for extensive minutes in the second half. We are playing well as a team so far with everyone being very unselfish and all 14 guys contributing."
The Knights made 26 of 54 shots for 48% and hit 9 of 26 threes for 35%. They only made 8 of 17 free throws. The Cardinals made 16 of 44 shots for 37% and only 2 of 20 threes. They made 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. The Knights held a 33-29 edge on the boards and forced the Cardinals into 25 turnovers.
Cole Anderson scored 17 points, dished out three assists, and had three steals. Ryder Staples had 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Cam Anderson was also in double figures with 10 points, three assists, and two steals.
Hunter said one player who impacted the game a lot was Nas Dotts.
"Nas was all over the floor tonight making plays in many areas," said coach Hunter.
Dotts had eight points, five steals, three assists, three rebounds, and six deflections.
Mitch Dewey also scored eight points, had four rebounds, an assist, a steal and took a charge. Peyton Hanson had four points, two rebounds and a steal; Jacob Strunk had three points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals; and Isaac Kreft had two points and four rebounds. Hunter said, "Isaac helped spark us early with three offensive boards and he also does a lot of little things that don't show up in the stats as far as screening and someone we can trust in our team defense."
Damon Sanstead rounded out the scoring with one point, one rebound and one assist. Bryce Kjesbo had three rebounds, two assists, and took a charge. Roman Mihailovshi had two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Brayden Stark had a steal and Tyler Biss had one blocked shot.
Scoring for the Cardinals were Schultz (11 points), Braith (9 points), Miller (7 points), Klefsaas (5 points), Schimpp (4 points), Henniger (2 points), Brownwell (2 points) and Kobliska (2 points).
The Knights are now 2-0 and will travel to Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Thursday for a 7:30 start time.