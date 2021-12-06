BARRETT — The West Central Area (WCA) Knights opened their season with a 71-45 win over the Menahga Braves on Saturday afternoon in Barrett.
"Like any first game of the season, there are a lot of areas for improvement. But overall, with many guys playing their first varsity game, it was a good day as far as intensity and playing unselfish. All 14 of our players that played contributed. It was a good team win," said Knights coach Kraig Hunter.
Leading the Knights was Ryder Staples with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals; Jacob Strunk with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals; and Cole Anderson with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.
Cam Anderson added eight points, three rebounds, two steals, and led the team with five assists; Nasir Dotts also had eight points, five rebounds, two assists, and led the team with five steals; Mitch Dewey had six points, three rebounds, and two assists and Bryce Kjesbo had four points and added a rebound, an assist, and a steal.
Rounding out the scoring was Tyler Biss with one point, one rebound and one assist and Brayden Stark with one point and three steals. Isaac Kreft had two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Roman Mihailovschi contributed two rebounds and two assists; Peyton Hanson had two rebounds and a steal, and Damon Sanstead had two rebounds.
Scoring for Menahga were Christian Johnson with 13, Nick Wurdock with 10, Alec Aho with nine, Ryan Tolkkinen four, Knaylor Howard four, Brayden Aho three, and Connor Korvela two.
The Knights made 24-63 shots for 38% including 9-34 threes and made 14-22 free throws for 64%. The Knights defense forced 26 Braves turnovers and held the Braves to 15-55 shooting for 27%. The Braves did make 7-20 threes but only shot 8-18 from the free-throw line. The Braves had a slight edge on the boards grabbing 46 to 43 for the Knights.
The Knights will host Staples-Motley on Tuesday night in Barrett at 7:30 p.m.
