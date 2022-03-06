The No. 3 seeded West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team defeated the No. 6 seeded Eden Valley-Watkins (EV-W) Eagles 65-60, in the opening round of the Section 3AA playoffs on Mar. 5.
The Knights held the Eagles to 2-20 from three-point land, they took very good care of the ball only committing 10 turnovers and they knocked down 19-25 free throws for 76%. WCA also converted well from the field making 21-43 for 49%.
EV-W made 26-59 from the field for 44% and turned the ball over 12 times. They stayed in the game due to their dominant rebounding effort pulling down 40 rebounds to the Knights 24, including 17 offensive rebounds.
“Our boys came out shooting with confidence building a 25-15 lead. They cut it to seven at halftime 32-25 from some offensive putbacks,” said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “We played really good defense taking away their strengths but we couldn't finish off the possessions. It was the same story in the second half as we built a 50-39 lead but their offensive rebounding brought them back again. We were up nine in the last minute and they got a four-point possession with a basket, foul and another offensive rebound to cut it to five."
Leaders for the Knights were Cole Anderson with 18 points and five rebounds. Cam Anderson had 17 points and four rebounds. Ryder Staples was also in double figures with 12 points and Nas Dotts added 9 points.
The Knights moved to 21-4 on the season. The Knights will face New London-Spicer at Willmar High School on Mar. 10, in 3AA quarterfinals.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone