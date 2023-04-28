Knights claim title

The West Central Area Knights boys golfers won the Underwood Quad County meet shooting a 327, on Apr. 27. They were followed by Border West 345, Hillcrest 370, Underwood 382, Pillager 385, Ottertail Central 400, Rothsay 410 and Long Prairie/Grey Eagle-Browerville 460.
Individual medal winners were:
1st - Logan Kostlecky, OTC 77,
2nd - Mitch Dewey, WCA 78
3rd - Brett Amundson, WCA 79
4th - Jaxon Swonger, Underwood, 81
5th - Nolan Wilson, Border West 83
6th - Marshall Dewey, WCA 84 with a tiebreaker over Cole Gilsdorf of Border West who also had an 84.
Other WCA scores were Peyton Hanson taking eighth with an 86, Sam Hanson had a 92 and Cam Anderson 96.
WCA coach Kraig Hunter said, "It was a nice day for golf. Proud of all of our guys. Mitch and Kostlecky had a good back and forth battle all day. A big shout out today goes to Brett Amundson and Cam Anderson. Last year was Brett's first year of playing high school golf and he just keeps improving by leaps and bounds. He looks like a confident golfer out there. This is Cam's first year of varsity golf. He shot a 53 on his first nine today and then shot a 43 on his second nine. That is something encouraging to build on."
