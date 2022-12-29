Knights clutch in 67-66 win over Battlers

The West Central Area Knights won a 67-66 nail biter over the previously unbeaten Battle Lake Battlers, at the Minnesota National Bank Classic Holiday Tournament, in Pelican Rapids, on Dec. 28. The Knights withstood the Battlers making 14 three-pointers and were down nine with two minutes to play.
The teams were tied at 24-24 when Battle Lake finished the first half on a 14-4 run to end the half taking a 38-28 lead at the break.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, “For us to win that game with them making 14 threes is a testament to our kids. Hats off to Battle Lake, they are a team that is big, athletic and has multiple shooters and they played a great game. Our kids were scrapping and working to come back and we’d get it to five points on several occasions and Battle Lake would come back and knock down more threes. Our team doesn’t have a lot of size, but they are winners and they believe. They are smart and poised. We made a lot of clutch plays on both ends in the last two or three minutes.”
Mitch Dewey, Nas Dotts and Jake Strunk all hit clutch threes down the stretch and Cole Anderson hit a bucket with twenty-eight seconds left to give the Knights a 65-64 lead. Braydyn Roisum put the Battlers back in the lead with sixteen seconds left and then Anderson hit the game winner with 2.1 seconds left.
The Knights shot 25-53 for 47% and hit 8-19 threes for 42%. Battle Lake shot 24-51 for 47% and made 14-30 threes also 47%. WCA made 9-16 free throws and Battle Lake 4-5. The Battlers held a slight 32-28 edge in rebounding but the Knights won the turnover battle forcing 16 while only committing eight.
Leaders for WCA: Anderson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Bryce Kjesbo was solid all night scoring 16 points along with four rebounds. Jacob Strunk had 12 points, six rebounds, was the steals leader with five and also added four assists. Nas Dotts had nine points hitting 3-3 threes.
Jack Mekalson led Battle Lake with 21 points with five threes, Mason Dalluge had 17 points and eight rebounds, Owen Buehler had 15 points and four assists, while Drew Johnson finished with nine points on three threes.
"Our guys played their tails off and lost to a very well coached team,” stated Battlers coach Brady Cameron. We had too many turnovers and that will hurt you against a team like WCA who capitalized off of them. We shot the ball well from the three point line but we need to use our height and athleticism and get more looks at the rim. I am excited to see how our guys respond after a loss when we play New York Mills."
Both teams will wrap up the tournament on the 29th.
Battle Lake versus New York Mills and WCA vs. Pelican Rapids.
