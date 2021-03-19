BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team battled off a fast start by the Wheaton Warriors to claim a 70-53 Section 6A playoff victory Thursday.
The Warriors started 8-for-8 from the field and held a 20-10 lead early. The Knights cut into the lead before the break and trailed 32-30.
In the second half, the Warriors could not find an answer for the Knights as West Central picked up the win.
“One big difference was that we got outrebounded 11-4 in the first half and we outrebounded them 20-10 in the second half,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “We were able to get nine offensive boards in the second half and forced more turnovers giving us eleven more shot attempts than the Warriors.”
Brady Reeve led the Knights in scoring with 29 points, while Tate Christenson and Ryder Staples contributed 17 and 12 points, respectively.
The Knights will travel to take on the undefeated Ashby Arrows in the next round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.