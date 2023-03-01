Knights defense impressive in win over Owls, finish regular season 18-7

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team defense forced 28 turnovers and held the Hancock Owls to a season low 32 points in a 58-32 win in Hancock on Feb. 28.
The Knights had balanced scoring led by Bryce Kjesbo 15, Cole Anderson 12, Cam Anderson nine, Jacob Strunk seven, Mitch Dewey six, Ben Bye five and Sam Hanson four.
Hudson Versteeg led the Owls with 14, followed by Jackson Koehl eight, Chase Evink six and Jared Koehl four.
The Knights held the Owls to 31% shooting (13-42) and 13% on threes (2-16). The Owls were 4-9 from the line. The Knights were 25-62 for 41% and 7-28 on threes for 25%. They were 1-4 from the line.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "Obviously we were really happy with our defensive energy. We didn't let their offense get in any rhythm and we created a lot of havoc with deflections and steals. The two players that stood out to our coaching staff were Nas Dotts and Bye. They led our defense. Dotts was all over the floor again guarding different people, playing great help defense and rebounding from the guard position. He took good care of the ball and set up a few easy baskets with some nice passes on the offensive end as well. The Owls dominant center Chase Evink scored a season low six points, however he didn't score any of them vs Bye when Bye was defending him.”
Rebounding leaders for the Knights were Strunk with nine, Bye eight, Dotts four and Cole Anderson four.
The Knights finished the regular season 18-7 and earned the No. 4 seed in Section 3AA North. They will host the #5 seeded New London-Spicer Wildcats on Mar. 4, in a first round playoff game. Morris is the No. 1 seed facing No. 8 Minnewaska. Eden-Valley Watkins is the No. 2 seed hosting No. 7 ACGC and No. 3 Paynesville will host No. 6 Litchfield.
