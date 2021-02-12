BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team used stifling defense to limit the visiting Brandon-Evansville Chargers to 25% from the field on the way to a 60-30 victory Thursday.
“We were pleased with our defense again but the area we made the biggest strides in tonight was taking care of the ball as we had a season low four turnovers and that led to many possessions with good unselfish passing giving us good looks,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Basketball is fun when you share the ball, we liked the unselfish team play.”
Leading West Central Area in scoring by Ryder Staples with 20 points, while Brady Reeve (15) and Grant Beuckens (10) were also in double figures.
TItus Fuller was the lone Charger in double figures with 10 points.
The Knights held a slight 32-27 edge on the boards.
The Knights will now take a respite as they return to play Friday, Feb. 19 to host Park Christian at 7:30 p.m.
