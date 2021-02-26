BARRETT — The hosting West Central Area girls’ basketball put tons of defensive pressure on the Hillcrest Comets and the visitor couldn’t adjust as the Knights captured a 60-34 win Thursday.
“We struggled against West Central’s defensive pressure tonight,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Our shots were rushed and we never really got into any sort of rhythm.”
Cassy Twedt led the Comets in scoring with 10 points, while teammates Madi Foss and Regan Wiertzema each had 10 rebounds in the game.
The Knights were led by Lexi Bright with 17 points.
The Comets will look to right the sail as they travel to take on Park Christian at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights will head out on the road to take on the Underwood Rockets at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
