BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team jumped out to an early lead and continued the offensive pressure throughout the game on the way to a 62-34 victory over Wheat Thursday.

““We are starting to do a lot of things well and continuing to bring energy,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Great contributions from everyone again tonight.”

Grant Beuckens led the Knights with 14 points, while teammates Brady Reeve (12), Tate Christenson (11) and Ryder Staples (10) were also in double figures.

The Knights will now head out on the road to take on Parkers Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

