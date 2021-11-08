PAYNESVILLE — Paynesville ended West Central Area volleyball’s 3AA postseason run in three straight during Monday’s (Nov. 1) quarterfinal matchup, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-16.
Stat leaders for the Knights were Macy Grosz (4/4 serving, 9 set assists, 10 digs), Mya Foslien (6/6 serving, 6 digs, 6 kills, 1 block), Whitney Westrom (8/9 serving, 2 aces), Halle Foslien (6/6 serving, 2 aces, 2 blocks), Elizabeth Rustan (9/9 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills), Madelyn Westrom (5/6 serving, 2 aces), Kaitlyn Hansen (13 digs).
“It was a very rocky start to the night, as we won the coin flip and missed the first serve and then failed to execute plays off of very good passes in the first 10 points of the game. Before we knew it we were down 8-1. The girls were a little intimidated by Paynesville’s outside hitter and rightfully so, she was an amazing player. The Knights just could not answer back,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien. “Mya Foslien stepped up on offense and we had some aggressive serving by Elizabeth Rustan, Halle Foslien and Whitney Westrom, but Paynesville was all offense and it was not our night last Monday. The Knights can be proud of their season, they truly were a great team and we look forward to working hard in the off season and continuing to grow!”
The Knights end their season with an overall record of 22-7.
