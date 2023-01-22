Knights fall to BOLD Warriors on the road

The BOLD Warriors handed the West Central Area Knights boys basketball team a 72-58 road loss on Jan. 20, in Olivia. BOLD hit 30-47 shots for 64% (2-11 threes) and made 10-20 free throws. The Knights were 22-53 for 42% and made 6-21 threes and 8-15 free throws. The Knights led 36-33 at the half.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, “Tonight we didn’t do all the things that have made us successful. Defensively, we can’t give up 72 points. It was a combination of us being slow on rotations along with BOLD playing well. They shot the ball well and when they’re doing that, we can’t give them easy ones on top of that. Offensively, we didn’t play strong enough in the paint. We had a chance to get a three-possession lead in the second half and didn’t finish allowing them to take the lead.”
Hunter concluded, “These are tough lessons, but important lessons to learn from going forward. It’s even more important now for us to stay together and come back and be resilient next week.”
Leading scorers for the Knights were Cole Anderson 16, Bryce Kjesbo 16, Jacob Strunk 12 and Nas Dotts 6. Dotts led the team in rebounds with seven, steals with five and assists with four. Kjesbo and Strunk joined Dotts with seven rebounds each. Kjesbo also had four assists and Anderson and Strunk each had three steals.
Andrew Meyer led the Warriors with 26 points, Jack Gross had 19 and Owen King 13.
The Knights are now 10-3 and have home games next week with Border West on Jan. 24 and Montevideo, on Jan. 26.
