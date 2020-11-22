BARRETT — The West Central Area/Ashby football team celebrated a 48-27 victory over Staples-Motley as the Knights finished the year 6-1.
The Knights took control of the game early on as Jordan Lohse took off for a 39-yard touchdown run. That would be the lone score in the first quarter, but not the last in the half for West Central Area.
In the second quarter, the Knights went up 12-0 as Jaden Norby dove in from a yard out and scored again as Evan Paulson found Torin Olson for a 41-yard touchdown pass. West Central Area continued to add on to their lead as Norby dashed into the end zone from 14 yards out and the Knights converted the two-point play to take a 26-0 lead. An error by the Knights on a punt saw the Cardinals recover a fumble. Staples-Motley converted the turnover into points as Hunter Martin plunged in for the score from a yard out. The Knights responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Norby to Tate Christenson and a two-point conversion to hold a 34-6 lead at halftime.
In the second half, West Central Area continued to put on the points as Anthony Sykora rushed in a 10-yard touchdown and Shane Wrolson followed with a two-point conversion run. Connor Nadgwick scored the Knights final points on a 43-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 48-6. The Cardinals added one additional score in the third quarter as Isaiah Schultz ran in a touchdown from 7 yards out.
Staples-Motley added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a Schultz to Max Strickland 14-yard touchdown pass and a 75-yard interception by Chandler Braith.
Jaden Norby led a strong ground attack with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while teammates Paulson (79 yards, touchdown), Sykora (56 yards, touchdown) and Lohse (51 yards, touchdown) contributed to the 306 yards on the ground. Olson would pull in three catches for 82 yards and a score in the victory.
Defensively, Hunter Norby and Lohse each recorded an interception, while Nate Kisgen had a fumble recovery.
