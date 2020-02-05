BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team spread the wealth on offense Tuesday as the Knights defeated the Parkers Prairie Panthers 59-41.

“ I’ve said all year that our guys know we have multiple scoring threats”, Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said.  “They know to look for mismatches that we have and guys that have the hot hand. That’s what it takes to beat a very good team like Parkers Prairie.”

Leading the Knights in scoring was Grant Beuckens and Gage Staples with 10 apiece. Teammate Jack VanKempen collected 10 rebounds in the win.

The Knights will welcome in Wheaton for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments